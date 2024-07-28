U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,542,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,727,985 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $739,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 229,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 52,684 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,353,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,492 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.76.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,681,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,558,748. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

