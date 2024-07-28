Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Turmalina Metals Price Performance
Shares of TBXXF remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,330. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. Turmalina Metals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.21.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
