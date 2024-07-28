Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Turmalina Metals Price Performance

Shares of TBXXF remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,330. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. Turmalina Metals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.21.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 40,340 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

