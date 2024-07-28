Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Up 49.1% in July

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 929,300 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the June 30th total of 623,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 844.8 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Down 4.2 %
TSGTF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069. Tsingtao Brewery has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67.
About Tsingtao Brewery
