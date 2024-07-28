Truvestments Capital LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Truvestments Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Semler Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLR. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 58.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 252,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 92,851 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Semler Scientific by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 67,282 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Semler Scientific by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 32,921 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Semler Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised Semler Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of SMLR stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.38. 202,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,325. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $236.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 32.92%.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

