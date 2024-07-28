Truvestments Capital LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,591,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,298,000 after buying an additional 93,068 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Qorvo by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,778,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,901,000 after acquiring an additional 120,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,436,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,120,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.01. 1,099,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.32. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $130.99.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. StockNews.com raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.94.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

