Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 309 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LCII. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,924,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in LCI Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCII traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.05. 268,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.65. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $137.07.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LCII. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

