Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 2,516 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deluxe

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $52,777.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,675 shares of company stock valued at $58,063. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Deluxe in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Deluxe Trading Up 1.6 %

DLX stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 155.85%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

