Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 121 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Baird R W raised shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV traded up $13.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $527.50. 1,434,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,510. The company has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.38 and a 12-month high of $555.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.06.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

