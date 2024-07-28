Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 111.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,673,000 after acquiring an additional 220,598 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,113,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,703,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,007,000 after buying an additional 364,986 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $105,408,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,497,000 after buying an additional 63,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,860,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $135,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,028.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,860,621.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,709 shares of company stock worth $11,009,150 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.80. 744,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,030. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.36 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.93.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

