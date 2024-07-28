Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFRD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,762,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter worth $24,527,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,675,000 after purchasing an additional 191,855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Weatherford International by 614.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 176,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 151,897 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Weatherford International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,124,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,013,000 after buying an additional 126,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFRD stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.38. 1,673,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,963. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $78.53 and a 12 month high of $135.00.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFRD. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.88.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

