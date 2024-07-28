Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Vanderbilt University lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 65,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22,187 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Tenable Trading Up 0.7 %

TENB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.20. 671,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -74.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $97,103.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,183 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.