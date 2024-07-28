Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in Booking by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Booking by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its position in Booking by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG traded up $41.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,700.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,060. The stock has a market cap of $125.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,144.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,887.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,686.47.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 target price (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,056.31.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 999 shares of company stock worth $3,939,187 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

