Truvestments Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.67. 1,351,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,273. The company has a market cap of $337.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.56 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAOI. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

