Truvestments Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. 2,994,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

