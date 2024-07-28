Truvestments Capital LLC Lowers Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,827 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Toast by 311.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,997,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040,444. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $47,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,745.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $47,536.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,745.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $1,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,455 shares of company stock worth $9,410,466. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.