Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,229 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,621,000 after buying an additional 365,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,997,000 after buying an additional 123,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,992,000 after acquiring an additional 175,276 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Up 1.9 %

PLD traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $122.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,374,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

