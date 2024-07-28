Truvestments Capital LLC Has $492,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Global Payments by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 82,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.19. 1,778,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,694. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.