Truvestments Capital LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 74,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 33,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

UFP Technologies stock traded up $8.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.32. 43,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,164. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.93. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.29 and a 52 week high of $335.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

