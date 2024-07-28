Truvestments Capital LLC Has $209,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $5,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,040.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,544 shares of company stock worth $6,273,484 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.96. 1,333,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,144. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average is $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

