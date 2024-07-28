Truvestments Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,704 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 212,057 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,463 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Visa by 441.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,052,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $293,716,000 after purchasing an additional 858,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.46. 7,062,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,558,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $474.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.30.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

