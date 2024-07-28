Truvestments Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE VTR traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $53.75. 1,370,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -282.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.95.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

