Truvestments Capital LLC Decreases Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,640,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,815,000 after acquiring an additional 35,002 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 318.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,758. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

