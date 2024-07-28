Truvestments Capital LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.38. 44,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.05. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.54 and a 12 month high of $322.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

