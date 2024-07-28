Truvestments Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,761 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $1,285,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $1,051,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 93,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Century Communities by 48.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $1,287,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCS. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Century Communities Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $101.51. 428,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,297. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

