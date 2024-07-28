Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 3,888 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 3,888.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $497,488,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,057,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,973,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,736,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,298,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,605,000 after buying an additional 686,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:APP traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.53. 1,790,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,599. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $91.91.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $12,177,603.36. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,037,930.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $330,666.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,892.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

