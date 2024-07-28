Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,213,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 273,863 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Trimble by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,030 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,315,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,134,000 after acquiring an additional 126,472 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Trimble by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,025,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $267,338,000 after acquiring an additional 188,790 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,588,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $190,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,375 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $55.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.47. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.15 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

