Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of TRMK opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.83 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,000. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Trustmark by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

