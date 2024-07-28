TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,800 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 266,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 26.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 547.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 1.1 %

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

TrustCo Bank Corp NY last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.94 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 19.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

