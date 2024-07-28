TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-6.800 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.20.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TNET

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.99. 594,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,717. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $96.76 and a 1 year high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.76 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 124.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.