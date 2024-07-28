Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Tri City Bankshares Price Performance

TRCY stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. Tri City Bankshares has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $14.00.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

