Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.
Tri City Bankshares Price Performance
TRCY stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. Tri City Bankshares has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $14.00.
Tri City Bankshares Company Profile
