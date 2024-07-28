Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 157.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Travelzoo Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:TZOO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 186,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,772. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $131.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TZOO. StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,059,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,455,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $653,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

