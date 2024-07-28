TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.46. 2,781,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,285. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.87. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,761 shares of company stock worth $2,266,576. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

