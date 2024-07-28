Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93, RTT News reports. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply updated its FY24 guidance to $10.00-$10.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.000-10.400 EPS.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.52. 971,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

