Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,964 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Vertiv by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 29,804 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $24,486,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $109.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.53% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

In other news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,674,034 shares of company stock valued at $354,931,478 in the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

