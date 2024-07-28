Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,161 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,542,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,674,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,930,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,880,000 after purchasing an additional 146,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $390,438,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,678,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $234.84 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $263.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.58.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,851,273.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,450 shares of company stock worth $15,287,984 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $236.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

