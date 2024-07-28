Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,874 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 1,010.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,855 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth $6,412,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $1,606,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Graco by 14.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,618,000 after acquiring an additional 182,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Graco by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $84.42 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average is $85.42.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.