Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 381 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 52.8% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,614.29 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,586.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1,523.32.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

