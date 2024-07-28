Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

HOG opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

