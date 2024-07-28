Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,480 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in News were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of News by 2.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in News by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in News by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in News by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in News by 16.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $27.49 on Friday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

