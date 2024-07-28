Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.76 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,977 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,035,000 after buying an additional 663,985 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,699,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,113,000 after buying an additional 364,851 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,926,000 after buying an additional 246,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.68. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

