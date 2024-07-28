Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.65 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,738 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,260,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pool by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Pool by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,993,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $371.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.23 and a 200-day moving average of $368.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POOL

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.