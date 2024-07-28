Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.31 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Comerica worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Comerica by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 641.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

