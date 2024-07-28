Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,999 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in FOX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 38.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

