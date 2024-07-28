Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,348 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,913,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in International Paper by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 828,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 352,934 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in International Paper by 413.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 436,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 351,559 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

International Paper Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $46.92 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $150,594. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

