Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $139.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

