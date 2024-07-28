TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Short Interest Update

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 451,400 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

TOP Financial Group Stock Up 2.8 %

TOP Financial Group stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. TOP Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

