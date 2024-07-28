TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Short Interest Update

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 451,400 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
TOP Financial Group Stock Up 2.8 %
TOP Financial Group stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. TOP Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $7.77.
About TOP Financial Group
