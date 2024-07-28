Toncoin Price Hits $6.60 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $6.60 or 0.00009686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $22.53 billion and $150.55 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,121.21 or 0.99997563 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006783 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00072842 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,109,690,745 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,109,661,421.835614 with 2,516,544,252.0032706 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.55451813 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 476 active market(s) with $158,696,907.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

