tomiNet (TOMI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $20.41 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded up 23% against the dollar. tomiNet has a total market cap of $20.41 million and approximately $59.79 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 142,592,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,386,167 tokens. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 142,592,050.0352343 with 125,386,167.68228191 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.12733177 USD and is up 17.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $62,914,221.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

