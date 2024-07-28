Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Titan International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Titan International has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $15.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.85.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $482.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.32 million. Titan International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Titan International will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Titan International by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan International by 3.0% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 64,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 68.7% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 403,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 164,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Titan International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 117,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

