Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Titan International has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $15.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.85.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $482.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.32 million. Titan International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Titan International will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
