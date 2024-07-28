Tilray (TLRY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tilray Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $1.83 on Friday. Tilray has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TLRY. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

